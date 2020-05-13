Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLPR. ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $11,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.