Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,230.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $552,303.17 and $9,230.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,313.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.02557722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00639411 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012850 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

