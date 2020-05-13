Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 2,673 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

