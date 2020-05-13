Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 109,588 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 5.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,898,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

