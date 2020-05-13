Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,097 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Comerica worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

