Cominar REIT to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$1.45. The firm had revenue of C$173.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$14.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.