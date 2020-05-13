Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Purchases $46,060.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Robert Bartlein acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $46,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bartlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Robert Bartlein purchased 43 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $285.95.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Robert Bartlein acquired 20 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133.40.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Robert Bartlein acquired 3,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00.

CWBC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

