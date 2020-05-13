Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $12.74 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,937,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

