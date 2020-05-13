Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,277 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 12.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

