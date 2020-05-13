Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 550 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $5.95 on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. 13,326,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

