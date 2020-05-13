Constellation Hits Market Capitalization of $13.69 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, Constellation has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $225,385.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.51 or 0.03559334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055389 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031260 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.