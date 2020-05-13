Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and natural gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Continental Resources’ ranking:

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.