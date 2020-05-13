Contrasting New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NYSE:FMCI)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health N/A -21.11% -8.65% FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A 1.86% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Frontier Health and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.64 -$62.13 million N/A N/A FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Frontier Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Frontier Health and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

