Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.93% from the company’s current price.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $484.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

