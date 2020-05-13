Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.40

News articles about Coty (NYSE:COTY) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coty earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

