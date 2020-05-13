Creative Planning Has $1.51 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 72,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.