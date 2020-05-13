Creative Planning Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Bank OZK raised its stake in Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

