Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up 0.4% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 304,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,108,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 115,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,526,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $8.86 on Wednesday, reaching $303.83. The company had a trading volume of 248,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,029. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $498.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,193,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total value of $7,489,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 131,631 shares valued at $42,459,557. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

