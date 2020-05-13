Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 4.24.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $727.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,728.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

