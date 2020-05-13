Critical Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Media stories about Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Live Nation Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of -2.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Live Nation Entertainment’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

