Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Share Price

Media coverage about Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment earned a news impact score of -2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

