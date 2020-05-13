CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post sales of $41.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $169.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.20 million to $172.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.12 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $181.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 915.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.50.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

