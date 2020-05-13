CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post sales of $41.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $169.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.20 million to $172.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.12 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $181.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 915.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.50.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply