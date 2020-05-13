Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s Largest Position

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Crown comprises approximately 6.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Crown worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Crown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,704,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,314,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. 1,865,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,175. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

