CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the quarter. CryoPort comprises about 2.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of CryoPort worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,664,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 82,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 244,112 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $8,592,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of CryoPort stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $780.76 million, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.77. CryoPort Inc has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. CryoPort’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

