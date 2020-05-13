Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $15,821.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.67 or 0.03614774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031573 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

