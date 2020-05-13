CRYPTO20 Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $13.77 and $51.55. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and $1,970.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,285,603 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

