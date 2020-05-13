Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.79 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and $9,746.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.03547566 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031645 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

