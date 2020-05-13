Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 275,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Curis has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

