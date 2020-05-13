CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $477,901.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.02052614 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00087237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 102,065,495 coins and its circulating supply is 98,065,495 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

