Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $1.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CYCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 696,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,995. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

