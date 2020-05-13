D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,425 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 181,284 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,976.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

