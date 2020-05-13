D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,782 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,676,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $175,888,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

