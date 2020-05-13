D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

