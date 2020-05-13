D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.35. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

