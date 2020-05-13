D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

