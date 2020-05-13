D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $235,333,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $178.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

