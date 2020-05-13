D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,708 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

