D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,502 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,251,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.