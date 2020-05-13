D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 76,708 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 76,708 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 301,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 40,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Intel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 40,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, FIX increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

