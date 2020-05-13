D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cfra

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 631,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,787. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,817,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,959,000 after acquiring an additional 381,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4,643.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,771,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,305,000 after buying an additional 31,101,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after buying an additional 1,540,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

