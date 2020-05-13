DA Davidson Comments on Northwest Pipe’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Pipe in a report released on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Franson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

