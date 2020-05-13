DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.55 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $1.49 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

