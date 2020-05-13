Dai Price Reaches $1.02 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, AirSwap and Bancor Network. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.02052027 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00173714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bibox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

