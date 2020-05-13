DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 216.56% and a negative net margin of 234.63%.

DarioHealth stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,306. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DarioHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Adam K. Stern acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $63,075.00. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

