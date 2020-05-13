Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) is Trellus Management Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 3.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 1,154,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

