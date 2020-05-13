David L. Goodin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Stock

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,614. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

