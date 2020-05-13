DECOIN (DTEP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,814.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 69.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a total market cap of $908,306.62 and approximately $5,814.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,708,462 coins and its circulating supply is 26,452,302 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

