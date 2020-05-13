Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Shares of DK opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

