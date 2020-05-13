Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 393,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at $19,606,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

