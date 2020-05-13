Dent 1-Day Volume Tops $664,117.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Dent has a market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $664,117.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, Allbit and WazirX. During the last week, Dent has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,063,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Allbit, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, BitForex, Liquid, Binance, OKEx, FCoin, Kucoin, WazirX, IDEX, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

